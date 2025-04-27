County seeking input for land-use plan

Le Sueur County is in the process of updating its land use and zoning code plan and will hold an open panel discussion on Le Sueur County’s VISION 2050 Comprehensive Land Use Plan will be held tonight, Thursday, May 1, 6:30 p.m., at the Le Center American Legion, 97 S. Park Ave.



The initiative, called VISION 2050, aims to align land use policies and zoning regulations to establish a cohesive framework for development. The updated plan will serve as both a physical guide and a policy framework for county staff and decision-makers. Together, the land use plan and zoning code will

address growth, ensure consistency in regulations, and reflect the values and priorities of the community.

The county is concerned some citizens question if the initiative is for the purpose of establishing a framework for development, and to address growth. Many who live in the small cities of Le Sueur County are there specifically because they chose a small town to live in. When the subject of growth is mentioned, the high-rise

type of stack & pack housing seen in neighboring counties comes to the mind of some. Does new housing development have low-income requirements for residency? If the answer is yes, what impact will growth have on the poverty level, local schools and property taxes?

Some farmers might be concerned about a possible threat in the protection of their property rights and use of land. They are questioning the possible impact to the agricultural community because of possible rezoning that could permit businesses or development with the potential to place restrictions on

the process of farming.

Knowing that planting season is a busy time for farmers, yet also realizing the projected time frame for the comprehensive land-use plan revisions and the approval process was set for this spring, Le Sueur County determined an opportunity for citizens to direct their questions to the planners from Bolton & Menk and county planning and zoning staff was in order.

An open panel discussion for this purpose has been arranged. Also participating in the discussion will be Ron Branstner, who is well versed on wording within comprehensive land-use plans that could impact land use and property rights.