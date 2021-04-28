County releases names of administrator finalists

The Le Sueur County Board announced the finalists selected for the position of County Administrator.

On April 6, 2021, the Board selected four individuals to participate in an interview process that will take place on May 3, 2021. Liza Donabauer of DDA Human Resources, Inc., is the consultant hired to assist the County in the selection process.

Joseph Hatch

Joseph Hatch is currently serving as the Director of Human Resource Business Operations for the City of Minneapolis where he has served for approximately 13 months.

Prior to this, Hatch was employed as a Labor Relations Coordinator for the City of Minneapolis, where he has served for twenty-two months.

Prior to that, he was the County Coordinator/HR Director/Solid Waste Director for Todd County, where he served for over one year, an HR Generalist for Tree Trust Incorporated for four months, and a Management Analyst/HR Specialist for the City of New Brighton where he was employed for nine years.

Hatch holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a master’s degree in Public Administration.

Joseph Martin

Joseph Martin most recently served as the State Executive Director for the USDA, Farm Service Agency in St. Paul where he served as a political appointee for a four-year term.

Prior to this position, he served as the Owner and President of a private consulting business serving various sectors in communications and management for approximately five years.

Martin also served as a Communications Manager for DuPont Pioneer in Mankato for two years and as Assistant Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture in St. Paul for five years.

Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Political Science.

Joe Stremcha

Joe Stremcha is currently the City Administrator for the City of Springfield where he has served for two and a half years. Prior to this, he was an Account Executive for RITALKA, Inc. where he has been employed for two years.

He also serves as the Boys Varsity Hockey Head Coach for Redwood Valley Public Schools and served as the Association Hockey Director for the New Ulm Hockey Association and the District 4 Hockey Director for Minnesota Hockey organization.

Stremcha attended Southwest Minnesota State University and has earned 120 credits toward a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Public Administration.

Pat Oman

Pat Oman most recently served as the Mille Lacs County Administrator where he served for six years. Prior to this, he was the City Administrator/Executive Director HRA for the City of Moose Lake for two years, the Director of Economic Development/Executive Director County EDA/HRA for Carlton County for eight years, the Economic Development Director/Community Development Director for the East Central Regional Development Commission for one year, and the Executive Director for the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation in Wisconsin for two years.

Oman holds a bachelor’s degree in Arts History, a bachelor’s degree in Biology, a master’s degree in Manufacturing Systems, and a master’s degree in Business Administration.