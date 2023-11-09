Counties shine green light on veterans

The Le Sueur County Government Center will be illuminated green Nov. 6-12 as part of Operation Green Light to show support for military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist Veterans and their families.

By shining a green light, we let our Veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

Rice County

Rice County will light its Government Services Building green through Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green

Light, an initiative of the National Association of Counties to support military veterans, as well as to raise

awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans, and the resources that are available to

assist veterans and their families.

The national collaborative, spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National

Association of County Veteran Service Officers, builds upon the efforts of the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association. In 2022, over 300 counties, including Rice County, participated in Operation Green Light.

“Every American owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to the men and women who have served in our nation’s military,” said Steve Underdahl, chair of the Rice County Board of Commissioners.

“It’s through their sacrifice that we continue to enjoy the freedoms won nearly 250 years ago. Lighting our government building green is a small way to show our veterans, and service members and their families our appreciation.”

Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb to green. This can be an exterior light or an interior light that sparks a conversation.

By shining a green light, veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported. While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day (Nov. 5-11), participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round.