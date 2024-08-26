Cooling centers open in Rice County today

Extreme heat and humidity will preside over the area today and an excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Chanhassen until 8 p.m. this evening. Severe storms are also possible late this afternoon into this evening.

The following locations have been designated by Rice County Emergency Management & Rice County Public Health as community cooling shelters during extreme heat events.

Please contact the facility regarding hours of operation.

• Faribault Community Center

o 15 Division St W, Faribault, MN 55021

o 507-334-2064

• Faribault Public Library

o 11 Division St E, Faribault, MN 55021

o 507-334-2089

• FiftyNorth

o 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield, MN 55057

o 507-664-3700

• Lonsdale Public Library

o 1006 NE Birch St, Lonsdale, MN 55046

o 507-744-3977

• Morristown City Hall

o 402 Division St, Morristown, MN 55052

o 507-685-2302

• Nerstrand City Hall

o 221 Main St, Nerstrand, MN 55053

o 507-332-8000

• Northfield Public Library

o 210 Washington St, Northfield, MN 55057

o 507-645-6606