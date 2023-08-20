Area under excessive heat warning this week

New Prague, Montgomery, Waterville, Scott and Le Sueur counties and the area are under an excessive heat warning during the coming week.

The National Weather Service says the area will be subject to "dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 (degrees) possible."

The weather service is warning people the hottest day looks to be Wednesday, Aug. 23, but that still may vary among Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 22-24. In addition, overnight temperatures will only drop to the lower- to middle-70s, providing little relief from the effects of the heat during the nighttime periods." People should monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, according to the National Weather Service.