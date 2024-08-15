Le Sueur County Free Fair starts today

Beyond the hard work that those exhibiting animals have put in, fair foods and beverages, amusement rides, live music, and other events, the Le Sueur County Free Fair is also host to — drum roll please — the Ag Olympics!

The University of Minnesota Le Sueur County 4-H’ers pack in a fun time on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. in the show arena at the fair hosting the Ag Olympics. Events will include wheelbarrow races, feed sack relays, egg tosses, bobbing for corn, roping, and hog calling.

Awards will be given to the top two teams, and the events are broken into three age categories: Kindergarten through 5th grade, 6th through 11th grade, and 12th grade and any adult older than that.

Events will be conducted in teams of four, but if you don’t have a team of four, they will assemble you onto one. You do not need to be a 4-H member to participate. It’s fun for the whole family.

To sign up for Saturday’s Ag Olympics at the fair, visit https://z.umn.edu/agolympics2024. Anyone with questions on the Ag Olympics can message reese388@umn.edu or domon008@umn.edu.

Visit lesueurcountyfair.org to see all events happening this weekend at the Le Sueur County Fair!