Kolacky Days continues as mostly virtual event

As one city celebration after another has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 86th annual Kolacky Days will continue as mostly a virtual event.

In a press release sent to members of the Montgomery Area Community Club, board member Tom Washa said the board decided to hold the event in some fashion that keeps everyone safe and adheres to the Minnesota Department of Health and CDC guidelines.

“It was quickly realized that this year’s celebration was going to be different from every year that has come before it. However, the one constant through all this has been the desire by the MACC to do something to celebrate our Czech Heritage and our community,” Washa said. “With that in mind, committee members have been reading up on our celebration’s history, listening to webinars, and working with event chairs to accomplish their activities by going mostly virtual - thus no large community gatherings this year.”

Every year, since 1929, Montgomery has held Kolacky Days with only a little lapse during WWII. This year, it will not be cancelled, but will focus on “The Tradition Continuing” while helping people maintain social distances.

Unlike years past, many of the crowd-gathering events like the Car Show, Grand Day Parade and Beer Garden will not happen. The Kolacky Royalty Pageant, where judges select new representatives, and the time-honored Kolacky Eating Contest, will be held with social-distance guidelines in place or in a virtual way.

Washa said a small meandering community parade that hails from the earliest of Kolacky Days festivals is under consideration that will come to people’s homes. Similarly, a virtual Bun Run, Fitness Walk, Kid’s Run and Tour de Bun will be options for those to get out and be active while practicing safe distancing measures.

