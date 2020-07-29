Fire damages two buildings

No one was injured in an early morning fire in Montgomery that damaged two buildings on Wednesday, July 29.

The Montgomery Fire Department was called to a fire at 104 First Street at 3:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they observed flames engulfing the second floor of a vacant building.

City Administrator Brian Heck said the fire was under control in about 5½ hours. Montgomery firefighters continue to remain on the scene.

Fire departments from New Prague, Le Center, and Lonsdale were called for assistance and provided ladder trucks. Jordan’s fire department provided personnel when the fire began to spread to the adjacent building at 102 First Street, owned by Jeff and Maureen Franek.

Firefighters reportedly helped that building’s apartment occupants to safely leave the building.

According to Le Sueur County Recorder Sharon Budin, the empty building is owned by Bob and Bonnie Taraba. In June, the structure had been deemed hazardous by the city council and was slated to be demolished on August 16.

The cause of the fire in the Taraba building has not yet been determined.