County to transfer fairgrounds to fair association, Le Center

A resolution to execute a Quit Claim was approved by the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting on Aug. 26. The land in question is the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds.

The approval to take action on the parcels was first approved at the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 6.

The resolution transfers ownership of the fairgrounds from Le Sueur County to the Le Sueur County Fair Association.

Listed as Parcel C on the presented map, the 17.58-acre area makes up the bulk of the fairgrounds, includingthe grandstands, livestock barns and rodeo arena.

There is a stipulation in the resolution that gives the county the right of reversion. Ownership of the parcel would revert to Le Sueur County should the property cease to be used as the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds. The county would also reclaim the fairgrounds if the fair association dissolves or is no longer an active corporation.

The resolution also makes note of two other parcels that make up the fairgrounds area.

Parcel A is a .82-acre swath near W. Derrynane St. which contains the 4-H Building. Le Sueur County retains ownership of Parcel A.

A memorandum of understanding revising the agreement between the county and local 4-H federation was approved at the Sept. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting.

Parcel B is the area to the east of the fairgrounds that includes Ray Plut Field and the Le Center Swimming Pool. Parcel B is owned by the City of Le Center with Le Sueur County being a fee owner on parts of the parcel.The total area of the parcel is 10.87 acres.

According to the resolution, Le Sueur County, as the fee owner of part of Parcel B, “desires to transfer all interest it may have in said Parcel B to the City of Le Center.”