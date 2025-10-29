FFA Trick-or-Treat Can Drive

Tri-City United Schools FFA chapter will be out again trick-or-treating to collect non-perishable goods for local food shelves again this Halloween, Friday, Oct. 31. Teams from the chapter will be visiting all three towns in the school district -- Le Center, Lonsdale, and Montgomery.

Residents are encouraged to gather items from their pantries in preparation for them Halloween late afternoon and early evening.

Once items are collected, they will be centralized at the high school and divided up accordingly to be distributed in our communities.