Montgomery Messenger 29 October 2025

FFA Trick-or-Treat Can Drive

Jarrod Schoenecker photo Tri-City United FFA members, from the left, Nolan Hoefs, Branco Schoenbauer, Hunter Tuma, homeowner Wendy Vargo, and FFA member Aiden Kuball collect non-perishable goods for local food shelves in 2024.

Tri-City United Schools FFA chapter will be out again trick-or-treating to collect non-perishable goods for local food shelves again this Halloween, Friday, Oct. 31. Teams from the chapter will be visiting all three towns in the school district -- Le Center, Lonsdale, and Montgomery. 

Residents are encouraged to gather items from their pantries in preparation for them Halloween late afternoon and early evening. 

Once items are collected, they will be centralized at the high school and divided up accordingly to be distributed in our communities.

