Win streak reaches five straight for Titan girls

After starting the season with two straight losses, the Tri-City United girls basketball team now has a healthy team and has won their last five games.

Three of those wins occurred last week, with victories over St. James (67-55) on Dec. 10, Jackson County Central (61-51) Dec. 13 in Mapleton, and Maple River (51-38) Oct. 14 in Mapleton.

The Titans are now 2-1 in the Big South Conference East Division and 5-2 overall. They will play at Blue Earth Area Friday, Dec. 20.

In the win over the Saints, Ella Schmiesing finished with 19 rebounds, 14 points, three steals, and made 10-of-14 free throws.

Amma Skluzacek added 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. Alexis Marcussen scored 13 points and had five steals. Grace Hennen had 10 points and eight rebounds. Audrey Vosejpka had eight points and eight rebounds.

“We continue to get healthy and in better shape which is allowing us not to make as many mistakes,” Titan head coach Don Marcussen said. “It was a nice win for the girls."

In the win over JCC, Schmiesing continues to shine, finishing with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Hennen added 13 points and Skluzacek added 10 points and five steals. Vosejpka and Sophie Whipps each scored seven points.

“All of the girls really did a nice job of keeping their cool when things got a little tight at times and we never did lose the lead in the second half. Free throw and 3-pt. shooting is still something we are going to have to work on as both of them were lower than I wanted,” Marcussen said. “As we continue to work on what I see as a few flaws to this team, I am also seeing some very good basketball as well and if we can clean up some of our decision making, we will be very competitive."

Against the Eagles, Schmiesing scored 13 points, Vosejpka scored 10, and Skluzacek added eight points in this defensive game. Six different Titans had at least one steal, led by A. Marcussen with five and Skluzacek with four.

“In the second half, we put more pressure on their guards and this allowed our defense to create offense as we converted steals into face break points,” Marcussen said. “Our defense won the game for us because our offense was very sluggish. We can have off nights on offense when we continue to understand the importance of good defense. Again, a nice win for the girls.

Big South Conference East Division Standings

Fairmont - Conf. 1-0 All 4-0

Tri-City United - Conf. 2-1 All 5-2

Belle Plaine - Conf. 2-2 All 3-3

Jackson County Central - Conf. 2-2 All 3-3

Blue Earth Area - Conf. 0-3 All 0-4