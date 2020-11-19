Veterans Day Program thanks those who served

Published by editor on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:33pm
By: 
Wade Young, Montgomery Messenger

The Montgomery Area Veterans Honor Guard posts the colors at the beginning of the TCU Veterans Day program on November 11. Pictured, from left, are Gary Bohanon, Steve Flicek and Bob Rotter. (Wade Young photo)

On November 11, 2020, the sincere message to veterans was clear: thank you for your service.

A handful of veterans heard this in the annual Veterans Day program in the Tri-City United Performing Arts Center. The program, which was live-streamed to the public and other students in the TCU District, included speeches, music and awards.

One od the speakers was its own. TCU Montgomery teacher and veteran Collin Scott, used his time at the podium to....

See the November 19, 2020 print edition for more.

