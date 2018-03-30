Two Titans named to All-Conference Girl’s Basketball Team

Two girls from the Tri-City United Girls Basketball Team were named to the 2017-18 Minnesota River Conference All-Conference Girl’s Basketball Team.

Senior Gabby Robinson, who played guard is a returning all-conference player from last year. During the 2017-18 conference season, she led the Titans in scoring (15.5 PPG), assists (3.2 APG), and steals (2.7 SPG).

Early this February, Gabby passed the 1,000th career point milestone. Gabby will end her career second on the all-time Tri-City United scoring list.

The second Titan to earn All-Conference honors is junior Maggie Trnka who played center. Trnka finished the conference season leading the team in rebounds (8.8 per game) and blocks (1.5 per game). She also contributed 12.0 PPG, which was second on the team.

According to Coach Eric Specht,...

