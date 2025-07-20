Trnkas named Community Days grand marshals

Milton, who likes to be referred to as Milt, age 79, and Jean Trnka, age 74, have been named the 2025 Lonsdale Community Days grand marshals.

“When Shanna came over from the chamber office last Monday morning, she kind of caught us off guard, and asked if we would accept,” said Milt Trnka. “We were greatly surprised.”

The couple

Trnkas are long-standing community members with Milt Trnka having lived in Lonsdale his entire life and Jean Trnka ever since the couple got married 54 years ago in 1972. They bought and moved into his father’s parent’s home at the time.

“We both like the small town atmosphere, although it keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Milt Trnka. “We like the community and we want to stay here as long as we can in our house.”

The couple raised three children, now all married, and have seven grandchildren.

Community Days

Jean Trnka’s favorite thing about Community Days is the food stands. “I like the little steak bites and the pork burgers,” she said.

Milt Trinka said, “I like the parade. I usually march in it for the color guard, but this year I will get to ride in it.”

They aren’t sure what they will wear yet, but they have been thinking about it and the consensus is they should have fun with it.

“It’s a privilege to stand alongside of everyone that makes Lonsdale Community Days a success,” said Milt Trnka. “I’m happy to be a part of it, and I can’t wait for the festivities to begin! I hope everyone comes out to enjoy the day, and it should be a wonderful celebration.”

Lonsdale Community Days starts the evening of Friday, Aug. 8, with most events occurring throughout the day on Saturday, Aug. 9. See lonsdalecommunitydays.com for full information.