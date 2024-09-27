Tri-City United Homecoming 2024

School Dress Up Days

Monday, Sept. 30 Tacky Tourist

Tuesday, Oct. 1 Rhyme Without A Reason

Wednesday, Oct. 2 Travel to a Sports Event

Thursday, Oct. 3 Barbie vs. Army

Friday, Oct. 4 Titan Friday

Homecoming Dance

Saturday, Oct. 5, 8-11 p.m. Homecoming Dance in the high school commons

$5 to enter or $4 with a canned food item

(TCU students only)

Homecoming Court & Coronation

Homecoming King

Preston Ernste, Dylan Fink, Wyatt Rutt, Gavin Sherman, and Rafael Balcazar.

Homecoming Queen

Sophie Whipps, Emma Skluzacek, Neysa Anderson, Audrey Vosejpka, and Tayla Kline.

Homecoming Coronation

Monday, Sept. 1, at 12:30 p.m. in the TCU High School performing arts center.

Homecoming Parade and Pep Fest on Friday, Oct. 4.

Le Center

Parade is at 9:30 a.m. through downtown on Minnesota Street.

Pep Fest is at 9:50 a.m. TCU Le Center K-8 School gymnasium.

Montgomery

Parade is at 1 p.m. through downtown on 1st Street and 2nd Street between Vine Avenue and Elm Avenue.

Pep Fest is at 1:30 p.m. at the track behind TCU Montgomery K-8 School and will include TCU Lonsdale K-6 School students being bussed in.

High School Sports Events

Boys Volleyball Game

Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. at the TCU High School gymnasium.

Girls PowderPuff Football Game

Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. at the TCU High School Athletic Complex.

Homecoming Football Game

Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the TCU High Scholl Athletic Complex with the TCU High School Marching Band at half-time and fireworks.