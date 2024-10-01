Tri-City United High School crowns Homecoming King and Queen

Tri-City United High School’s 2024-2025 Homecoming Queen Audrey Vosejpka and King Wyatt Rutt were crowned on Monday, Sept. 30, during a 12:30 p.m. coronation event in the high school performing arts center to kick-off homecoming week. Members of the court, separated by king and queen groups, were required to solve riddles that took them around the auditorium to get to their next teachers, leading to a final teacher for each group, king and queen, that held a key to open luggage containing the answer for who was to be crowned — this goes along with the theme for this year, “TCU Travels the World.”

For all the week’s activities, see the special homecoming page inside the Oct. 3 issue of the Messenger and refer to our page on the website as well.