Trapshooting squad places 52nd in the nation

Tri-City United Schools sent two squads to the USA Clay Target League National Championships in Mason, Mich., this past weekend with one squad placing 52nd in the nation in finals.

Paul Bongers, Tri-City United Clay Target Club president said, “They all did a great job and had fun competing with the best high school trap shooters in the country.”

Squad 1 shot 471/500 on Friday and placed 56th in preliminaries, and qualified as one of the top 80 squads to compete in finals. Squad 1 shot 472/500 in the championship round, placing 52nd in the nation.

Squad 2 shot 461/500 on Friday, placing 101st in preliminaries, and fell below the cutoff line for the championship.

There were 256 total teams that competed nationally.

A total of 11 trapshooters competed in individuals, and four trapshooters made it to the top 400 shooters in the championship round.

Dylan Carsten shot a perfect 100/100 in preliminaries and received a patch. In the championship round however, he shot 96/100, placing 211th in the nation.

Branko Schoenbauer shot a 96/100 in preliminaries, and faired a little stronger in the championship, scoring 97/100 and taking the top individual spot for TCU at 128th place.

Griffen Pumper shot a 96/100 in prelims and matched that in the championship to earn 186th place.

Jacob Jones also shot repeats of 96/100 for both rounds and placed 225th in the nation.

There were 1770 individual competitors nationally overall, with 290 female competitors and 1,480 male competitors.

“Our squads performed very well at nationals. We will have most of these returning for our fall league as well as next spring. These were a mixture of younger shooters with older shooters,” said Head Coach Mike Budin. “I am very excited for what is coming up with this trap club in the future. Not to forget to mention all the time and effort of our coaches, parents, range safety officers, Montgomery Sportsmen’s Club, and of course all of our sponsors that help make this happen.”

Budin and Bongers encourage any other kids age 12 and older that have completed a firearms safety training course to join the club. “Fall trap season registration opens August 4th, and closes September 8th,” said Bongers. Send an email to tcutrapteam@gmail.com if you are interested.

Congratulations to our TCU trap competitors!

To see full results and more photos, pick up a copy of the July 17, 2025, Montgomery Messenger, and subscribe online today to not miss any more sports or news in the future!