Tractors take over the Kolacky Capitol

This year’s Drive Your Tractor to School Day brought 21 tractors parading downtown Montgomery on Friday, April 11, three less than last year.

Donuts and milk were served at the 7 a.m. gathering location on the south end of Montgomery across from Dollar General. “We want them here and off the road before the busses are out,” said TCU FFA Advisor and Ag Teacher Michael Reeser.

“The event is about safety, to start seeing tractors and planters on the road,” said Reeser. With it being the start of spring farming operations in the region, it’s a good message and reminder for students and for the community.

“It’s my favorite day of the year,” said Liz Krocak. “We have six tractors in the line-up this year.” The route took them from south Montgomery, along downtown on 1st Street, past the Tri-City United Montgomery Elementary and Middle School, and over to the high school on the north side of town.

Temperatures were brisk Friday morning, which those with tractor cabs appreciated. Cab or not, students really love this day. Reeser said, “Students have been looking forward to this for weeks. The elementary kids love seeing them too.”

Community members also enjoyed seeing them, garnering many honks from vehicles and people in homes and businesses stepping outside to see the parade. Perhaps the least happy people were any vehicles on Highway 13 stuck behind Montgomery Police while they blocked traffic going north to allow the tractors to travel to the high school.

High school FFA club members and students interested in joining the club, mainly from agricultural classes, were welcomed to participate for the event’s third year. All students were required to sit through a safety meeting.

“We go over overall farm safety (not just for driving tractors to school), with farm equipment and also how to interact with the traffic on the route, order, following distance, and hand signals,” said Reeser.

Tractors ranging in age from 1949 to 2015 were a part of this year’s festivities, showcasing an evolution of the farming industry over that timeframe. There may be further expansion next year with this event. “It’s possible that we might open it up to the TCU FFA Alumni group next year,” said Reeser.

If you want the possibility to get in on this fun awareness event next year, you may want to think of joining the Tri-City United FFA Area Alumni group. The group is open to anyone who wants to support agriculture with no need to live on a farm or be a former FFA member. Interested parties can contact tricityunitedareaffaalumni@gmail.com. Students interested can contact FFA Advisor Reeser.