Titans sweep Lester Prairie in softball

The Tri-City United softball team ended their regular season schedule with five straight wins, including a double header sweep of Lester Prairie and 19 run victory over Waseca.

The Titans placed fourth in the Minnesota River Conference with a 7-5 record. They were 10-9 overall and were to host Blue Earth Area in the Section 2AA playoffs Tuesday, May 21. If they win this game they would play Thursday, May 23 at No. 1 seed Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at 5 p.m.

TCU defeated Lester Prairie 3-2 and 11-2 Tuesday, May 14 and routed Waseca, 20-1, Thursday, May 16.

Avery Lerfald was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of the game one win against Lester Prairie. Addy Schroer pitched the complete game and added two hits and two RBI.

In the second game, Lexi Factor was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Mallorie Plut was 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Cristina Cruz was 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBI, and two doubles. Lerfald and Audrey Vosejpka also added two hits. Calleigh Hoefs hit a home run and pitched the complete game victory.

There were a ton of hitting stars in the nonconference win over the Bluejays. Cruz and Hoefs each hit a home run and a double. Cruz knocked in six runs. Lerfald had two doubles and was 4-for-5 with three RBI. Plut added three hits and four runs and Emma Skluzacek had two hits, a double, and knocked in two.

Schroer pitched the complete game allowing one run on five hits. She walked two and struck out seven.

