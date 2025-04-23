Titans shutout Waseca in Big South softball

Tri-City United (TCU) pitcher Claire Hoefs allowed only two hits and struck out eight batters in a 13-0 win over Waseca Tuesday, April 15.

Hoefs pitched one of her top games of the season in leading the Titans to the Big South Conference win and her team’s fifth straight victory. She walked only two batters and improved to 2-0.

Laynee Blaschko was 2-for-3 with four RBI and a triple. Cristina Cruz was four times. Anne Cooper was 1-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored. The Titans walked nine times.

TCU will host New Ulm Thursday, April 24, host NRHEG Friday, April 25, host Norwood Young America Saturday, April 26, and host St. Peter Tuesday, April 29.

Only select stories from sports are placed online. Subscribe to the Montgomery Messenger online today for a little over a dollar an issue to not miss anymore sports!