Titans advance to State Track and Field Meet

A total of eight Tri-City United (TCU) girls track and field team have advanced to the Class AA State Meet, which will be held Wednesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 12 at St. Michael Albertville High School.

The Titans placed fifth in the Section 1AA Championship Saturday, May 31 and had many top performances. Northfield placed first with 139 points and they were followed by Byron (125), Winona (121.5), Stewartville (116), and TCU (96).

Individuals advancing to State are senior Khloe Flicek in the 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Kaitlyn Hartwig in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, senior Yasmin Ruiz-Ruiz in the 800-meter run, freshman Carly Hartwig in the 400-meter dash, and 8th grader Nyadek Ruei in the high jump.

The 4 x 200-meter relay team of Jillian Houn and the Hartwig sisters, Carly, Cami, and Kaitlyn and the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Cami and Carly Hartwig, Ruiz-Ruiz, and Guadalupe Lopez also advanced.

The top two individuals and top two relays advance, along with anyone bettering the State Qualifying standard time or distance.

Winning Section titles were Kaitlyn Hartwig in the 100-meter dash in 12.46, a personal best time, Carly Hartwig in the 400-meter dash in 57.42, and the 4 x 200-meter relay in a time of 1:43.61.

Kaitlyn Hartwig placed second in the 200-meter dash in a time of 25.66, a personal best.

Ruiz-Ruiz placed fourth in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:19.29, which was a personal best time and was less than a second faster than the State Qualifying time needed to advance to State

Flicek placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15:95, which eclipsed the State Qualifying standard by .01. She also placed fourth in the 300-meter low hurdles in 48.13.

Ruei placed fifth in the high jump clearing a height of 5-feet, 1-inch, which was the State Qualifying Standard.

The 1,600-meter relay team placed fourth in a time of 4:04.69, which was .99 better than the State Qualifying standard.

Placing fourth was sophomore Kirra Flicek in the 100-meter dash (13.21). She also placed 10th in the 200-meter dash (27.83), which was a personal best.

Houn placed fourth in the triple jump (34-feet, 6 3/4-inches) and Khloe Flieck placed seventh (33-feet, 10 3/4-inches).

In the long jump junior Eden KrJocak placed eighth (15-feet, 10-inches), Khloe Flicek placed ninth (15-feet, 8 3/4-inches), and senior Alexis Marcussen placed 10th (15-feet, 6 1/2-inches).

STATE PREVIEW

Kaitlyn Hartwig is the No. 7 seed in the 100-meter dash and the 13th seed in the 200-meter dash.

Carly Hartwig has the third best qualifying time in the 400-meter dash.

Ruiz-Ruiz’s qualifying time in the 800-meter run is in the middle of the pack of the 23 entrants.

Ruei is one of 13 entrants who cleared 5-feet, 1-inch to advance. There will be 32 high jumpers competing.

Both Titan relays have a chance to make the finals. The 800-meter relay has the fourth best qualifying time and will be in the same preliminary heat against the top seeded team from Alexandria.

There are 25 teams entered in the 1,600-meter relay and the Titan quartet’s qualifying time is right in the middle.

Preliminaries in all running events will be held Wednesday, June 12 starting at 9 a.m. The following day will be the finals in Class AA.