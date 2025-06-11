Titan girls track and field state preliminary results
These are the basic results for the Minnesota State High School League AA Girls Track and Field Tournament preliminary event results at St. Michael-Albertville High School for Tri-City United High School's competitors from Wednesday, June 11. Additional results will be updated during finals tomorrow. A full story will follow in the June 19 Montgomery Messenger.
Moving on to finals on Thursday, June 12
8th - Kaitlyn Hartwig (sophomore), 100 meter, 12.45 (PR)
4th - Kaitlyn Hartwig, Carly Hartwig, Cami Hartwig, Jillian Houn; 4x200 meter, 1:41.97
2nd - Carly Hartwig (freshman), 400 meter, 56.46 (PR)
5th - Guadalupe Lopez, Yasmin Ruiz-Ruiz, Carly Hartwig, Cami Hartwig; 4x400 meter, 4:00.80
Eliminated in preliminary
16th - Klhoe Flicek (senior), 100-meter high hurdles, 15.77
18th - Nyadak Reui (8th grade), high jump, 1.52 meters
13th - Yasmin Ruiz-Ruiz (senior), 800 meter, 2:18.51 (PR)
12th - Kaitlyn Hartwig (sophomore), 200 meter, 25.71