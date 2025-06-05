Titan girls end season at Section 2AA Tourney

One of the best seasons in Tri-City United (TCU) softball history ended Saturday, May 24 in the Section 2AA Tournament at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

The Titans opened the tournament with a 13-0, 5 inning win over Blue Earth Area (BEA) Thursday, May 22.

In the second round, No. 6 seed Le Sueur-Henderson upset the No. 3 seeded Titans, 2-1 Friday, May 23.

In the first round of the consolation bracket Saturday, May 24, No. 2 seed Fairmont defeated TCU, 7-5, ending their season with a 14-6 record.

The four remaining teams in the Section Tourney include undefeated Jordan, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (LCWM), Le Sueur-Henderson (LSH), and Fairmont. The consolation play was held Tuesday, May 27 with LSH vs. Fairmont and the winner playing LCWM. The winner of that game would play Fairmont Thursday, May 29. All games at are Caswell Park.

In the win over BEA, Claire Hoefs allowed only two hits and struck out 10 in five innings.

Anne Cooper was 2-for-4 with four RBI. Cristina Cruz was 2-for-2 with three RBI and a double. Avery Lerfald was 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, a run scored, and an RBI.

In the loss to the Giants, Cruz scored the lone run and Cooper had the lone RBI against Tori Hutton, who allowed only three hits and struck out 10 Titan batters.

Cruz and Laynee Blaschko each had doubles and Lefald had the third hit.

Caleigh Hoefs struck out eight and allowed two runs on eight hits.

Hoefs started the game against Fairmont and allowed six earned runs on eight hits. She walked one and struck out seven. The Cardinals scored five runs in the sixth inning to pull out the victory.

Caleigh was 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI. Cruz hit a double, while Lerfald and Cooper each knocked in runs.