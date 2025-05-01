Titan baseball doges the rain, getting in 3 of 4 scheduled games

The Tri-City United (TCU) baseball team went 1-2 in three games last week and are now 4-5 on the season overall and 3-3 in the Big South Conference.

Sibley East 8, Titans 2, 8 innings

The Sibley East Wolverines defeated the Titans 8-2 on Monday at Memorial Field, thanks in part to six unearned runs in the eighth inning. TCU scored first in the bottom of the first when Kellen Jirik doubled, advanced on a Keegan O’Meara single and then scored on a passed ball. After Sibley East tied the score, the Titans took the lead back in the bottom of the third when Blake Hermann scored on an O’Meara groundout. A single run for the Wolverines in the top of the 5th tied things up again. It stayed that way until the top of the 8th when a the only Titan error of the day opened the door for six Sibley East runs. Parker O’Malley pitched the first five innings, allowing only two runs and striking out four.

Titans 8, Triton 4

Tri-City United came out on top over the Triton Cobras 8-4 on Tuesday at Memorial Field in Montgomery. After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, the Titans tied it up with single runs in the bottom of the first and the second. Parker O’Malley singled home Kellen Jirik in the first and a Dylan Fink triple and Kale Tisdel RBI single knotted things up after two. But it was the bottom of the 3rd when the Titans pulled away, putting up six runs, taking advantage of two Cobra errors.

O’Malley, Hunter Moravec, Brody Factor and Tisdel drove in runs in the Titan’s big inning. Jirik pitched the first five innings for the win and Factor pitched the final two innings to record the save. In all, the Titans banged out 12 hits in the game with Jirik, O'Malley, Nate Blaschko, and Fink each collecting multiple hits.

NRHEG 4, Titans 2

The Titans were scheduled to play Friday night in Lonsdale as part of a doubleheader with varsity softball, but unfortunately heavy rain Thursday night forced a postponement of the Titan softball game and send TCU baseball down to New Richland to play New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale Geneva in New Richland, with the Titans falling 4-2. The Panthers got four runs in the first two innings and were able to hold off several Titan rallies for the victory.

The Titans were only able to collect three hits (Jirik, Blaschko & Tisdel) on the night, while falling victim to strikeouts 12 times and stranding five runners in scoring position. Hunter Moravec pitched the first five innings taking the loss despite only allowing five hits. Cameron Dobmeier pitched two innings of hitless relief.

The Titans travel to Belle Plaine on Thursday, May 1 and then will play Norwood-Young America on Friday night at Siebert Field at the University of Minnesota.

