Third time's a charm

Montgomery Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Meet in Montgomery event on Thursday, Aug. 14, was bigger than the previous two years. It certainly helps coupling it with the Montgomery Farmer’s Market and the city’s Music in the Parks series. Together, they make for a compelling event for families.

Moving up with additional food options was a bonus, with The Rolling Cones, El Mexicano, and Pizzeria 201 serving out food and beverage. Probably the most popular beverage though was the free 1919 Root Beer being served by Frandsen Bank & Trust.

Tri-City United Schools, the City of Montgomery, and many businesses from Montgomery came out to talk with their customers and offered up various free promotional items. There were even martial arts demonstrations by Singewald’s Family Martial Arts.

The biggest highlight for kids was Montgomery Family Dental’s bounce house, something they sponsored last year as well. Although, the grain wagon basketball throw from Holy Redeemer Church reminding people of their Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 28, or temporary tattoos were also favorites.

Adults likely favored the prize drawings available, such as a free cordless vacuum from Bisek Interiors, games of chance like TCU’s “Plinko” for prizes, or a brew from Montgomery Brewing Company.

Most entities from the city were represented from the Arts & Heritage Center to Seneca Foods Corporation.

A couple hundred people showed up despite the early rain while the Kolacky Days Royalty visited. Many showed up after the rains to take in the ambiance of live music, food, games, and beverages.

The added bonuses to do some shopping from the farmer’s market for fresh fruit, veggies, breads, and items like homemade gift cards, added to the appeal for sure.

Finishing off the combined event was Music in the Parks series musician Mary Guentzel, performing standard hits of the 1930’s and 1940’s.