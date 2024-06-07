TCU's Hartwig takes third at state, Ruei 11th and 4x200m team 12th

Eighth-grader Carly Hartwig took second place in preliminaries with a time of 57.83, and at finals took third place with a time that beat her own state Class AA record 56.99 in the 400 meter dash. Hartwig was outpaced by this and last year's second place finisher Kaela Skistad of Monticello with a time of 56.38, and Brooke Hohenecker of Providence Academy, who now holds the new Class AA record of 56.35.

Seventh-grader Nyadak Ruei placed 11th in the high jump finals, at 5'3". It was her first visit to the state tournament.

The 4x200 meter relay group of eighth graders Carly Hartwig and Jillian Houn, freshman Kaitlyn Hartwig, and sophomore Guadalupe Lopez were eliminated, placing 12th in the preliminaries with a time of 1:46.45.

