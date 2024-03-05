TCU students participate at inaugural MMEA Elementary All-Star Choir

Four students from Tri-City United Montgomery’s Elementary and Middle School showcased their musical talents and dedication as they represented their school district at the inaugural Minnesota Music Educators Association (MMEA) Elementary All-Star Choir this Feb. 17 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The Elementary All-Star Choir aims to offer elementary music students across Minnesota an enriching platform for learning and performing during the annual MMEA Midwinter Convention. This non-auditioned choir prioritizes diversity in musical experiences, striving to create an inclusive, engaging, accessible and enjoyable environment for all participants. This distinguished choir, comprising over 150 fourth, fifth and sixth graders from various corners of the state, gathered for a remarkable musical celebration.

Under the expert guidance of Conductor Franklin Willis, from Nashville, Tenn., our TCU students devoted five hours to intensive rehearsals.

The four TCU singers who participated in the inaugural choir were Carolyn Houn, Elsa Gerres, Lila Wallskog and Elsie Theis.

High school choral director John Sosa said, “It was a really wonderful experience getting to work with our students on this. To watch them become confident singers and perform alongside schools from around the state was an awesome sight to see. We are so proud of our TCU Titans!” TCU Le Center music teacher Rose Schroeder added, “There’s something really special about a large group of young singers coming together with a limited amount of time to work towards making something so beautiful. I’m really proud and thankful our singers were able to go, and I hope it was a musical experience they’ll take with them for a long time!”

This remarkable achievement would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our dedicated TCU choir teachers, Rose Schroeder and John Sosa. They not only recognized the immense potential in our students but also played pivotal roles in facilitating their participation, handling registrations, communicating with families and providing invaluable vocal lessons to ensure our students were thoroughly prepared for this event.

"We are incredibly proud of Carolyn, Elsa, Lila and Elsie for representing Tri-City United with such grace and talent," said Rose Schroeder and John Sosa. "Their participation in the MMEA Elementary All-Star Choir not only highlights their musical talents but also serves to demonstrate the many possibilities available to our TCU students through our district music programs.

