TCU Spring Play: ‘Haphazardly Ever After’ pours laughing potion over fairy tales

Imagine browsing through the Enchanted Depot to find customized magical solutions to all problems. Such is the world of TCU’s “Haphazardly Ever After,” that runs Friday and Saturday, April 6 and 7 at the Montgomery Middle School Auditorium. Performances are at 7 p.m. each night.

King Barnabas (Jose Reyes) and Queen Mildred (Elizabeth Christian) have four bratty children that they need to fix in order to have their "Happily Ever After." They are Princess Cinnamon (Grace Grant), Princess Peppermint (Rianna Doyle), Prince Hairgel (Nick Deutsch) and Prince Slacker (Andrick Wagner).

The King and Queen try a number of different solutions to marry them off, but none of them go well. Enter the Fairies (Carolyn Mikel, Lizzie Trnka, and Caitlyn Gare), who along with Narrator (Sophie Kaunonen) help tell the story and try to bring about a happy ending.

It is directed by TCU English Teacher Sarah Mejia who explains the comedy puts a comedic twist on stories everyone knows.