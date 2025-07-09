TCU Schools reveals preliminary asks for the district

Tri-City United Schools has approved the preliminary budget and has proposed a $39,990,000 general obligation bond based off of the recent community task force’s recommendation and district needs.

The information has to be approved through the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) yet before all details will be finalized, and a public hearing and special election on the bond in November would be held on the bond before being instituted.

“This really just covers the necessities,” said Kevin Babcock, TCU superintendent of schools.

What the school board and superintendent are asking for seems to align with every important thing the task force identified without much fluff. The task force’s biggest ask was to expand the Lonsdale school because it is already stressed.

“We will not be having a middle school in Lonsdale,” Babcock says.

“We’re going to be strategic,” says Babcock. “These are all needs. None of these are wants. We have the two bonds from the two school districts before that are going to be falling off, and that’s what were are asking for is to maintain those bonds.”

This isn’t a full list of items included in what was sent to MDE for approval. Projects on the bond, if approved by MDE and then by voters in November, would most likely start summer of 2026 and over the next years following.