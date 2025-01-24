TCU grapplers split two duals

The Tri-City United (TCU) wrestling team split two duals during their home triangular Thursday, Jan. 16 in Montgomery.

The Titans defeated a depleted Le Sueur-Henderson squad, 57-17 and lost a 43-23 match to Redwood Valley.

In the win over the Giants, the Titans received six forfeits and one default. Winning matches were Owen Delander (107 pounds) with a fall in 1:45 over Kain Romano, Nathan Blaschko (152) with a fall in 4:10 over Isaac Holloway, and Maxxis Ross (160) with a 14-9 decision over Luke Miller.

In the loss to Redwood Valley, the Titans picked up five wins between 114 pounds and 139 pounds.

Delander (114) won by a 9-0 major decision over Dominick Adams. Trista Gessler (121) pinned Brayden Sweetman in 39 seconds. Griffin Lemieux (127) recorded a 19-3 technical fall over Dominic Okins. Gage Factor (133) won by an 11-8 decision over Isaiah Nelson. Tucker Skluzacek (139) pinned Adonis Erler in 1:13.

TCU, 5-7 overall in dual matches, will wrestler Thursday, Jan. 23 at New Ulm, compete Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Sibley East Tournament, wrestle at St. Peter Tuesday, Jan. 28, and wrestle Thursday, Jan. 30 at Mound Westonka.