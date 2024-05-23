TCU golf teams busy in month of May

The Tri-City United (TCU) boys and girls golf teams have been rather busy between raindrops during the month of May.

The girls competed in the Minnesota River Conference Meet May 6 at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. They did not field a complete team of four golfers, but three did compete.

Senior Morgan Gjerstad led the team with a nine hole score of 62. Freshman Payton Huffman placed second for the Titans with a 68. Sophomore Lily Kaplan carded a 75.

The boys team competed the same day at the Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational and placed 10th. Sophomore Ian O’Keefe shot a score of 88 on the 18 hole course. He was followed by junior Trenton Pelowski (94), senior Gavin Blaschko (100), sophomore Jacob Neubauer (102), sophomore Carter Beulke (108), and junior Tyler Gogerty (126).

A week later on May 13 the girls team competed at Glencoe Country Club and placed 9th overall. Kaplan had the top score of 113. She was followed by Gjerstad with a 116, freshman Emma Mason with a 126, and Huffman with a 138 on the 18 hole course.

Both teams competed Tuesday, May 14 in the TCU Invitational at Montgomery National Golf Course. They each finished 6th in their respective event.

O’Keefe led the boys with an 89. He was followed by Beulke (92), Pelowski (99), Neubauer (102), Schultze (102), and Gogerty (112).

Junior Neysa Anderson led the girls with a 110. She was followed by freshman Emma Mason (119), Huffman (123), Kaplan (123), freshman Avery Kes (124), and Gjerstad (133).