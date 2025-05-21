TCU goes 2-2 in a busy week of baseball

After starting the week losing two close games of a doubleheader, but won on Thursday and Saturday to finish the week .500 as they head into section playoffs next week.

New Ulm 6, Titans 4, (8 Innings)

The New Ulm Eagles came to Montgomery on Tuesday for a Big South Conference doubleheader with a 7-2 record and vying for the conference title. New Ulm took an early 1-0 lead, but the Titans tied things up in the bottom of the 3rd when Blake Herman scored on a Parker O’Malley sacrifice fly. Things remained 1-1 until the 6th when the Eagles plated three to take a lead, only for the Titans to tie the game 4-4 on an RBI from Keegan O’Meara and two more off the bat of Kale Tisdel. New Ulm got two in the top of the 8th and despite getting the leadoff runner on the bottom of the 8th, the Titans couldn’t generate another comeback.

New Ulm 5, Titans 4

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead with three in the 2nd inning. Titans got two of their own in the 3rd. Camden Burns and Blake Herman started the inning with walks followed by a bunt from Cameron Dobmeier in which New Ulm was unsuccessful attempting to get the lead runner. Burns scored on a Kellen Jirik groundout and Herman on a Parker O’Malley sacrifice fly. The Eagles lead 5-2, and the Titans added one in the 5th on a Brody Factor single and O’Malley double. The Titans rallied in the 7th, getting one on a Factor double and Jirik single, cutting the lead to one. But an unsuccessful attempt to steal a base cost the Titans a big out and were not able to get one last hit to drive across the tying run, falling 5-4. Dobmeier started on the mound pitching the first three and Factor pitched three innings of scoreless relief. Factor collected two hits on the day and Jirik and O’Malley each drove in 2 runs.

Titans 6, Belle Plaine 5 (9 innings)

TCU played their third extra inning game of the season in Belle Plaine last Thursday, coming out on the winning side for the second time. With the game tied 5-5 in the top of the 9th inning Kellen Jirik singled, Parker O’Malley tripled, and Keegan O’Meara singled, giving the Titans the lead.

The Tigers scored first, getting two runs on a couple of Titan errors in the bottom of the first inning. TCU tied it up in the third when Camden Burns singled, followed by RBI doubles from Brendan Frederick and Jirik. In the 4th, the Titans pulled ahead when Nate Blaschko was hit by a pitch to start the inning with RBI singles from Dylan Fink and Kale Tisdel. Belle Plaine took advantage of a few more Titan fielding miscues to pull ahead 5-4 after six innings. Down to their final out in the 7th, pinch runner Gavin Flintrop scored from 2nd base on an infield hit from O’Meara, tying things up again at 5-5. After the Titan runs in the top of the 9th, lefty Brendan Frederick retired the middle of the Belle Plaine order 1-2-3 to close out the victory. Neither Titan pitcher allowed any earned runs on the day and only gave up five hits to the Tigers; Jirik hurled the first 3-1/3 innings and Frederick finished the final 5-2/3. All nine starters collected at least one hit with Burns, O’Meara and Jirik adding two knocks while Nate Blaschko also stole three bases.

Titans 8, St Clair 2

Nate Blaschko struck out 11 Cyclones as the junior led Tri-City past St. Clair 8-2 on Saturday. Blaschko gave up only three hits and one earned run over six innings of work. Back-to-back singles from Dylan Fink and Kale Tisdel in the 2nd, followed by a Camden Burns sacrifice bunt and wild pitch tied the game at one. In the bottom of the fourth, TCU taking advantage of three Cyclone errors to plate 2 runs. The Titans pulled away with 4 in the 5th powered by singles from Tisdel, Kellen Jirik, a double from Blake Herman and a Fink triple. One more insurance run for the Titans in the 6th on a Blaschko triple and sacrifice fly from Hayden Braith before Brody Factor came on to close out St Clair in the 7th for the 8-2 Titans victory

Sections

TCU will start section 2AA play with a home game on Thursday against Blue Earth Area. A win in the first round will advance the Titans to the double elimination portion of the tournament following Memorial Day Weekend.