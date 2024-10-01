TCU FFA receives donation for 10 students going to national convention

The Tri-City United FFA club received a $4,000 check from the Tri-City United FFA Alumni & Supporters group to support the 10 students that are heading to the 97th Annual National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 23-26.

“Cost per kid is pretty high and with limited funds in some households, we want to do what we can to help alleviate the financial burden,” said TCU FFA Alumni Fundraising Chair Jake Edel. “Kids develop lifelong friendships at these events and will have exposure to over 500 venders at a career fair to help give the kids ideas for different careers in the ag field. Very rare opportunity for kids to have that much exposure in one place.”

The check was presented during the TCU FFA Alumni & Supporters Social on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Tri-City United High School. They hosted members of the TCU FFA chapter with food and beverage during the social with a meeting following.

TCU FFA also held a kick-off meeting on Monday, Sept. 16, the week prior, at the high school where 67 members were present of the 88 total that have signed up so far this school year, which includes members from grades 7-12. TCU FFA’s Advisor and TCU Agriculture Teacher Mike Reeser said that it is an increase of 11 students from 67 last school year. It’s a pretty strong showing of ag students in the TCU student population, roughly about 10% of the student body.

The chapter maintains great success from within but it’s also due to a high impact from the TCU FFA Alumni & Supporters group, which was started in 2018. In the group’s first year, they were able to offer four $250 scholarships from proceeds from what is now an annual breakfast fundraiser. Since 2018, they have added a couple more annual fundraising events — a truck and tractor pull, and the Ryan McGillen Memorial Pfeffer Tournament.

“The fundraisers have been a great way for current chapter members and past alumni to work alongside each other to strengthen the spirit of service and fellowship,” says Edel. The fundraisers are specifically to raise money to help the local TCU FFA chapter only.

The alumni group, in addition to the $4,000 check presented Sunday, has also contributed...

Not all news is publicly available online, and part of this story has been omitted here because of that. Pick up a print copy from the Montgomery Messenger office or subscribe online today for about $1 a week, e-edition included!

...Reeser says that there are 27 chapters in our region and that the even brings in a total of typically about 50 teams.

Students interested in joining TCU FFA can contact Advisor Reeser at school for information. Anyone wishing to help support TCU FFA students can either contact Reeser at mreeser@tcu2905.us and/or join the TCU FFA Alumni & Supporters group by emailing tricityunitedareaffaalumni@gmail.com or connecting with them through their Facebook page.

The next meeting of the alumni group is in January. Watch their Facebook page for details on location and date. Members of the alumni group do not need to be a former FFA member nor involved in the ag industry.