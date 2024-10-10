TCU falls hard to Waseca gridders on Homecoming

“We started slowly as Waseca jumped out to a quick 21-0. After the initial surge, we were able to slow down their explosive offense and get some turnovers,” said Head Football Coach Matt Collins. “After the first quarter, we went back and forth with them, and we had a couple of nice drives. We did a really good job stopping their run game throughout all four quarters.”

Nate Blaschko had a 59-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Kellen Jirik added 80 yards passing to lead the Titan Offense. Parker O'Malley had two catches for 38 yards, and Gavin Sherman had four catches for 32 yards, respectively.

The Titan defense forced three turnovers and held Waseca to 37 yards rushing for the game. Nate Blaschko had six tackles, including a tackle for loss, and Dylan Fink had five tackles, including a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Kellen Jirik had an interception and Jacob Fournier added a fumble recovery.

“I am proud of the resilience we showed and the effort we played with,” said Collins. TCU lost to Waseca with a final score of 42-7.

“We have two big rivalry games to close out the regular season versus Belle Plaine and Jordan that have big section seeding implications, so we are hoping to keep building on the improvements we have made the last three games,” says Collins.

Titans play at Belle Plaine Friday at 7 p.m., and then on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. against Jordan in Montgomery for the Tackle Cancer Game which will include local business sponsored fireworks.