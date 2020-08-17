TCU to begin school in-person for Pre-K - 6; hybrid for 7-12

In a 4-3 split vote, the Tri-City United School Board has finalized how the school year will begin.

TCU School Board member Krista Goettl read the resolution that was chosen by the majority of the board Monday night, which states that all students in pre-K through sixth grade will attend in-person class daily, and students in seventh through 12th grade will follow a hybrid learning model.

According to TCU Superintendent Lonnie Siefert, the chosen learning model was the recommended option by administration.

In this model of learning Siefert said that learning for pre-K through sixth grade will look similar to what it has historically, but with more safety and precautionary measures put into place. Changes include having the art and music teacher come to the classroom instead of students going to these classrooms, and to have students eat lunch in the classroom rather than the cafeteria.

“Really I would say it’s normal school with a lot of safety measures being taken,” Siefert said of how a typical day will look to students and staff. “Otherwise it’s pretty normal.”

In the hybrid model for the upper grade levels, Seifert said it will be divided into two groups. The first group will attend in-person learning on Mondays and Wednesdays and every other Friday, while the second group will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays and every other Friday.

This, he said, allows for the least amount of gap in instructional time and social interactions that students need with each other.

Seifert added that families who are blended and have children with different last names will attend in-person classroom instruction the same day of the week as their siblings.

Additional support for those that need it is available, as is the option to participate in distance learning.

“We want to work with families,” Seifert said.

Board members who voted yes to the resolution included Michelle Borchardt, Josh Buelke, Marsha Franek, and Kevin Huber. Those that voted against the resolution were Goettl, Ashley Rosival, and Dale Buss.

