Stylists reopen in former law office building

Three stylists moved to a new location in the former Marek Law Office building at 205 1st Street South from Pincurls Salon. The building became vacated at the end of June 2024 when the two brothers, William and Scott Marek, retired after 50 years from the law business.

Members of the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, family members of the stylists, and local business owners attended the chamber’s monthly Coffee Connection, held at the salon this month, at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 4, and then celebrated the grand opening of the new business — Mane Style Suites — at 8:45 a.m. with a ribbon cutting.

Mane Style Suites does operate quite like most typical salons do, offering services mostly by appointment only. “We will take walk-ins if we are here and someone comes in, as long as we have time,” said Tiff Hamele as hair haven by Tiff.

Hamele is one of three independent stylists that is renting one of three suites in the building. Nikki Mahoney as Shear Madness, and Linda Hagel as Hair by Linda, rent the other two suites.

Each of the stylists already had a regular customer base, which have followed them to the new location, but says that they welcome new customers too. Two of them, Mahoney and Hamele, even offer online booking for their appointments.

Combined the stylists have almost 75 years experience. Hagel has the most experience with 50 years, Hamele has 13, and Mahoney has 20.

“Not much was needed to be done with the space. The building is in good shape,” said Hamele. “Getting rid of the carpet, new bathrooms, new lights, sheet rock and some paint were the main things.” She said that the location is better for both customers and for them, gaining a few parking spaces in the rear of the building so they are not taking up street parking for customers.

Hagel and Hamele said they are considering modifying the front area to have another rental space that could be utilized for a fourth stylist either for walk-ins or appointments only.

The idea to utilize the space came from Hamele’s brother-in-law, Kevin Hamele, who purchased the building from Marek’s and worked with Tiff Hamele and the other two stylists to get the place ready for business.

Former Pincurls Salon building at 216 1st Street South was sold in November 2024 to Ron Trcka and Therese Barnett. Trcka will be opening up an ... (Portion omited)

A portion at the end of this story was omited for public viewing. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of the April 10, 2025, Montgomery Messenger, or subscribe online today to not miss any news in the future!