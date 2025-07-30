SMIF leader has hopeful outlook

Benya Kraus, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s (SMIF) new president and CEO, made a stop with what will be the former president and CEO, Tim Penny, in Montgomery as a part of a regional ‘hand-off tour.’

The pair visited for about an hour on the morning of Wednesday, July 23, at LaNette’s Coffee Shop to introduce Kraus and also for her to meet local community members from Montgomery, Henderson, and Le Sueur, and hear any ideas or concerns they had. Mick McGuire coordinated the space to host them.

Kraus will officially take hold of the position on Aug. 1, and Penny will retire after about 25 years with the organization. “It took I think about six months to find the right person,” said Penny. “The board wanted someone with a connection and a passion for the region. I’ve known her family for about 50 years.”

Growing up in Bangkok, Thailand, Kraus says that she feels like she’s a native here. “I was born and grew up in Bangkok, Thailand, but my dad grew up on a family farm in Waseca County, and it’s now in its sixth generation of farm stewardship,” said Kraus. “I would spend my summers and Christmas’ though on the family farm. I feel blessed that I get to call greater Minnesota home.”

Members of the communities present noted one issue being that most of the volunteers for organizations are all aging and they struggle to get younger, middle-aged and below, volunteers to step forward and be a part of groups that help the community in different ways.

“It worries me when I hear that the reasons why I came back to Waseca or when I see sometimes in my own community that it is rusting or we are loosing some of the habits of that, and I don’t think that has to be,” said Kraus. “I don’t think that’s inevitable but I think it takes a sort of resurgence.”

Multiple members also talked about a variety of other concerns and topics too, including the transfer of wealth happening in rural areas, trying to reflect the Hispanic population that is in our community better, small business succession in the towns, people utilizing social media to voice opinions instead of going to the appropriate sources — sometimes creating a bad image of a business due to a single incident, people at community events where they used to have conversations with each other but now just stare at their phones, more women have become small business owners or managers, and people’s willingness to invest in their communities without seeing a profit.

McGuire mentioned John Grimm and the Hilltop Hall building. He recalls having a conversation with someone when Grimm was in the process of purchasing it and making it into what it is, “He said how is he ever going to get his money out of this thing? I said he never will. I said he’s doing it because he wants to do it for the community. He’ll never get his money out of it, but the concept of that was so out of this guy’s thought training he couldn’t even imagine doing something for the community.”

Kraus sympathized with those thoughts and offered up reassurance in wanting to help foster pathways to address those concerns. Overall she has a very positive and hopeful attitude about helping the people within the SMIF region of all backgrounds. Penny expressed his excitement and confidence that Kraus is the right person for the position.

Anyone who has concerns or ideas that are associated with SMIF’s mission can reach Kraus at benyak@smifoundation.org or 507-455-3215. To learn more about SMIF, visit smifoundation.org.