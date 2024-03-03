Skluzacek bringing home fifth-place honors

Patrick Fisher photo

TCU Freshman Tucker Skluzacek struggles against Minnewaska Area Schools’ Miles Wildman and loses his last match at the state wrestling tournament last weekend in St. Paul to take fifth place in the 114AA class individual.

TCU freshman Tucker Skluzacek earned fifth-place honors wrestling at 114 pounds in the Minnesota State High School League's Class AA individuals tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Skluzacek finished the tournament at 4-2. Three of his victories came by pinning his opponent. He won his final match with a fall at 4:15. Skluzacek reached the state tournament finishing second in the section competition. He finished the season at 52-16.

