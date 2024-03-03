Skluzacek bringing home fifth-place honors

TCU freshman Tucker Skluzacek earned fifth-place honors wrestling at 114 pounds in the Minnesota State High School League's Class AA individuals tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Skluzacek finished the tournament at 4-2. Three of his victories came by pinning his opponent. He won his final match with a fall at 4:15. Skluzacek reached the state tournament finishing second in the section competition. He finished the season at 52-16.

