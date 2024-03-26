Six students headed to national BPA

A total of 28 students from Tri-City United High School’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) club participated in the annual Minnesota BPA State Leadership Conference held March 14-16 at the Minneapolis Hyatt Regency.

More than 1,100 members from across the state of Minnesota competed at the conference.

During the school year, 1,800 Minnesota BPA student members took part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete in nearly 70 events focused in the areas of finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communication and design, and management, and marketing and communication. The competitions are designed to prepare students to succeed and assesses real-world business skills and problem solving abilities.

After qualifying earlier this year, regional winners put their talents to the test during the State Leadership Conference — including from TCU.

The administrative support team taking second place at the state competition included

Anne Cooper, Hannah Lange, Ainsley Narum and Olivia Onken.

Individuals that placed included Connor Skluzacek, taking home second place in digital media production; Nalia Wagner, taking home second place in human resource management; and Olivia Onken again, taking home third place in integrated office applications.

This May they will compete with thousands of top students from across the United States at the 59th Annual National Leadership Conference – the pinnacle of BPA competition — in Chicago, Ill.

About the Minnesota BPA

BPA is the leading Career and Technical Student Organization for high school students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. The mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of a world-class workforce through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills. BPA enhances the preparation for college and careers by providing co-curricular programs that integrate into classroom instruction, apply learning, connect to business and promote competition.

The Minnesota Secondary Association is part of a larger organization comprised of over 50,000 members from 23 United States and Puerto Rico. For more information about Minnesota BPA, please visit www.mnbpa.org.

