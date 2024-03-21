A sea of green at St. Patrick's Day Celebration in Le Center

Published by editor on Thu, 03/21/2024 - 5:34pm

Jarrod Schoenecker photo

Lauren Jacobsen is a-gasp being crowned Miss Shamrock 2024 during Le Center’s St. Patrick’s Day Coronation ceremony on Friday, March 15. Pictured, from left, are former Miss Leprechaun Samantha Tiede, current Miss Leprechaun Morgan Fredrickson, Miss Irish Rose Mariah McCabe, Miss Shamrock Lauren Jacobsen and the John Gregory O’Connel Memorial Scholarship recipient Olivia Shouler.

