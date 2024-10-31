Ruiz leads Titan girls at Section 2AA Meet

In her last cross country race of her stellar career, Tri-City United (TCU) senior Yasmin Ruiz had a great performance at the Section 2AA Cross Country Championships Thursday, Oct. 24 at Benson Park in North Mankato.

Ruiz placed 15th overall among the 72 runners entered in a time of 20:20. She was only four places away from advancing to State.

Fairmont senior Macy Hanson won the girl’s race in a time of 17:52 on the 5,000-meter course. St. Peter junior Keira Friedrich and freshman Lucia Penner placed second and third in 18:27 and 19:08, respectively.

TCU placed eight out of 11 full teams, scoring 203 points.

St. Peter won the meet with 53 points. They were followed by Marshall (78), Mankato East (83), Mankato West (85), Belle Plaine (109), Hutchinson (158), Jordan (173), TCU, Fairmont (245), Glencoe-Silver Lake (279), and Worthington (303).

Titan freshman Taylor Engel was the second TCU runner, placing 41st in 21:51.

Senior Megan Marek placed 46th in 22:10. Eighth grader Mara Livingston placed 49th in 22:15. Junior Kaylee Gogerty placed 52nd in 22:30. Eighth grader Elizabeth Robrahn placed 72nd in 25:18.

Joining the St. Peter and Marshall teams at State, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at Les Bolstad Golf Course at the University of Minnesota, will be Hanson, Mankato East sophomore Lauren Henkels, Mankato West sophomore Landree Quint, Mankato West freshman Lila Adams, Belle Plaine sophomore Kallie Thaemart, and Belle Plaine freshman Adriane Nelson.

