Ruehs named assistant principal of the year

The Southwest Division of the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) named Tri-City United High School Assistant Principal David Ruehs the 2025 Assistant Principal of the Year at their spring business meeting on April 30.

Each year, the regional divisions of MASSP choose regional recipients of their highest honors, Assistant Principal of the Year, Middle School Principal of the Year and High School Principal of the Year. Candidates are nominated by another principal in their district, or a colleague in the area. Recipients of the honor can be traced back thirty years, showcasing some of the best school leaders in the southwest region. Regional winners move on to run for state principal/assistant principal of the year.

Ruehs was nominated by TCU High School Principal Alan Fitterer, with a copy of the letter accompanying the nomination below.

Ruehs is joined by Jason Phelps of Luverne, who is this year’s Middle School Principal of the Year, and 2025 High School Principal of the Year, Brian Gilbertson from Edgerton Public Schools. All three recipients will be honored at the MASSP Summer Conference held June 23-26, 2025.