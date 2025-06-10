Residents get more information on the 2025 SUIP

Members from Bolten & Menk, Inc., and city staff were on hand at city hall the afternoon of Tuesday, May 27, to answers residents’ questions about the 2025 Street and Utilities Improvement Project (SUIP).

The 2025 SUIP, like previous ones, will be a total overhaul of most of the infrastructure between County State Aide Highway (CSAH) 26/Lexington Avenue NW and just beyond Vine Avenue between Highway 13/4th Street NW and City Ditch 22 to the west.

New sanitary sewer, storm sewer, water main, asphalt, sidewalks, and curbing will be done on the project. Boulevard trees will also be removed as part of the construction, helping reduce issues with sidewalks, curbing and pavement. This is congruent with other projects the city has undertaken.

The alleyway connecting between Lexington Avenue NW and Boulevard Avenue NW will be paved, previously gravel. As well, some of the ponding and drainage issues should hopefully be addressed with some new catch basins and improved drainage on the alleyway between Boulevard Avenue NW and Spruce Avenue NW.

Some streets will also see widening and sidewalks will be adjusted in accordance to the city’s overall plan to create city sidewalk paths.

Construction is set to start the first week of June with substantial completion by Nov. 1. The final wear layer and some items will be completed in the spring/summer of 2026. Holtmeier Construction, contractors, will start construction nearest Lexington Avenue NW and work in five phases in the construction area.

A tentative schedule, depending on many factors that include weather, has been set-up in phases. Phase 1 will start this week and Phase 2 starting next week with paving for both phases in early September. Phase 3 should start the second week of August, with Phases 4 and 5 starting in the first two weeks of September and paving for the final three phases happening for those areas the last week of October. An aggregate base will be put down ahead of paving for all phases as crews are able.

Mailboxes will be temporarily relocated for residents along Spruce Avenue NW near the drainage ditch.

The engineer’s report noted that the pavement was in very poor condition in this area. Multiple water main repairs in undersized pipe was also noted in the report. Undersized storm sewer and broken areas with roots intruding was also noted in the report, resulting in poor drainage into City Ditch 22.

Residents can visit the city’s website and head to the “Street Projects” button on the main page for additional information.