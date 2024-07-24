Reigning royalty finds Kolacky medallion!

The Kolacky Days medallion has been found by the reigning royalty themselves. It was located at the Montgomery City Hall. The Kolacky Queen and her princesses spent time each day since the first clue given on Monday to locate it. Full information will be published in the print issue of The Messenger on August 1.

Look for The Messenger on newsstands starting Wednesday afternoon with a special 12-page section dedicated to Kolacky Days and all of its happenings!