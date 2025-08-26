Presentation on history of Most Holy Redeemer Church

The Czech Heritage Club and Montgomery Historical Society are hosting a joint event at 10 a.m. where Dale Ruhland, local historian, will present about the history and give tours of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. Free will offering for the church. All are welcome.

Correction: The Aug. 21 Montgomery Messenger stated that there would be a Montgomery Historical Society Show and Tell on Wednesday, Aug. 27, but there will not be. The above noted event replaced that show and tell event.