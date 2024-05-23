Paying respects to our fallen emergency workers

Jarrod Schoenecker photo

Father and son team, Thomas Stonehouse (far left) and Jamie Stonehouse, of the Minnesota Pipes and Drums Band, play “Amazing Grace” on bagpipe at midnight on Wednesday, May 15, at the new Montgomery Police Department in honor of all of the fallen officers and other emergency personnel during National Police Week. This tradition has been carried on for five years now in Montgomery, with Jamie Stonehouse only missing last year. Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Le Center Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery Fire Department, and Montgomery Area EMS were all represented on location with emergency lights activated for the ceremony. A group of about 50 emergency personnel from the area, their families, former emergency workers, and general members of the public showed up to pay their respects.