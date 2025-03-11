NRHEG ends TCU girls basketball season

MANKATO - The No. 2 seed NRHEG girls basketball team used a strong second half to defeat No. 3 seed Tri-City United, 81-55, in the Section 2AA Semifinal game played at MSU-Mankato Monday, March 4.

The Panthers outscored the Titans 44-24 in the second half after leading 37-31 at halftime.

NRHEG twin sisters Quinn VanMaldeghem and Camryn VanMaldeghem combined for 53 points. They scored 34 of their team’s 44 second half points.

NRHEG built an early first half lead on the strength of some great offensive rebounding, with all five of their starters 5-feet, 10-inches tall or taller, which allowed them to grabbed 10 offensive rebounds.

They led by 11 points midway through the first half, 25-14. Grace Hennen hit a pair of three-pointers to pull the Titans to within 26-20.

The Panther lead again grew to 11, 37-26, before Emma Skluzacek hit a basket and Ella Schmeising hit a shot and a free throw to cut the deficit to 37-31 at halftime

Six minutes into the second half the Titans trailed by only seven, 49-42, following a three-pointer by Sophie Whipps.

NRHEG went on a 12-8 run over the next six minutes to increase their lead to 61-50 with 6:30 to play

C. VanMaldeghem scored 11 points during the next three minutes, helping the Panthers build their largest lead, 76-52.

TCU was only able to score two baskets the final six minutes of the game.

The Titans gave up more than 20 offensive rebounds and turned the ball over 28 times, while NRHEG turned the ball over only 12 times.

Ella Schmeising led the Titan offense with 14 points. Audrey Vosejpka scored 13 points, 11 in the second half. Alexis Marcussen and Grace Hennen each added eight points.

TCU opened Section 2AA play Feb. 27 with a 76-55 win over Belle Plaine.

"The girls really came out fast against the Tigers. Even though we were not hitting many shots from outside, we were aggressive enough on defense to get layups and also get to the free throw line often,” head coach Don Marcussen said. “Lexi and Audrey really ran the floor well and attacked the basket. Ella continues to work hard inside and we were able to get the ball to her often. It was her choice to decide if she had a shot or kick it back out. Emma did a great job shooting from the free throw line going 5-for-6.”

Lexi Marcussen led the Titans with 20 points. Audrey Vosejpka also chipped in 18 with a lot of nice inside fake/pivot moves. Schmeising finished with 13 points and five other girls also scored for the Titans.

TCU ends their 2024-2025 season with a 19-8 record. They lost last season to Glencoe-Silver Lake (GSL) in the Section 2AA Semifinals. GSL will face NRHEG in the Section 2AA Championship Friday, March 7 at MSU. The Panthers defeated No. 1 seed JWP, 61-54, in the other semifinal game Monday.