Monty firefighters raise over $1,000 for lung cancer

Four of Montgomery Fire Department (MFD) members climbed 53 flights of stairs wearing gear and an air pack for the 2024 Fight For Air Climb (FOAC) firefighter challenge at the Capella Tower in downtown Minneapolis. They have currently raised $1,069, which goes to the American Lung Association for research.

“It was a beautiful day for a climb! It was definitely more challenging this year compared to having it at Allianz Field last year and, in previous years, US Bank Plaza. All in all, we were honored to represent the City of Montgomery and our department and take this challenge head on,” said MFD FOAC Team Captain Sean Benz.

Benz said it was also a great chance to make some new connections with other Firefighters in Minnesota and take a look at Minneapolis from one of the tallest buildings in Minnesota. The Capella Tower is the second highest tower in the state at 776 feet, only eclipsed by its neighbor, the IDS Center at 792 feet.

MFD Chief Kenny Pavek climbed for his seventh time, Travis Rose for his fourth, Benz for his third, and Tadd Stasney for his first time.

“We look forward to continuing with this tradition and hope to have more join us next year,” said Benz.

Nearly 400 people climbed the Capella Tower to raise funds for the American Lung Association. The event supports more than 601,000 people living with lung disease in Minnesota.

“Thanks to the determination of our supporters and climbers we raised $150,000 to help ongoing efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease in Minnesota,” said Terri Waddell, director of development for the American Lung Association in Minnesota. “We are very grateful to everyone that came out to support lung health and so proud of the funds raised.”

“I’d also like to thank all of those who donated to our team this year. It was greatly appreciated,” said Benz.