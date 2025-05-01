Montgomery Mallards DRS Preview

Record last year: 19-12

Where your season concluded: Lost in the second round of the State Tournament to eventual champion Waconia.

Manager: Greg Westerman

Assistant Manager: Mike Blaschko

Strengths

With depth and experience, this team knows how to win big games. We have a mix of tenured veterans and younger players that all have region and state tournament experience.

Key Players

Pitchers — Ted Christian and Johnny Krocak led the team with 52 and 40 innings pitched last year. Matt Smith, Max Krautkremer, Brandon Gentz and Derek Christenson are also returning with 94 IP. We will look for more time on the mound this year from Nolan Readmond, Chris Johnson and Robbie Marshall.

Hitters — Ryan Iverson led the team with a .388 average last year. Ben Anderson led with 5 HR and 24 RBI. Pat Lloyd with a .429 OBP and Matt Smith with 3 HR and 20 RBI.

New Players — Chris Johnson - P, IF from Tri-City United Class of 2023; Keegan O’Meara - C, IF from TCU Class of 2027; Billy Melius – P and townball veteran with most of his tenure in Fairfax.

Challenges

Playing a reduced schedule in 2026 will be Tom Flicek, 4th on the team with a .286 BA, and Mike Flicek, third on the team with a .391 OBP, and Jack Barnett with 23 IP, 2.74 ERA and 36 K.

Keys to Success

Keys for the 2025 Mallards will be to stay healthy, play solid defense and be playing at our peak at the end of the season. The team should have the depth to withstand a rigorous regular season, but also have the top end pitchers and veteran hitters needed to win in the playoffs.

Additional notes

It’ll be an interesting inaugural season with the Minnesota Baseball Association’s new three-class system and the addition of Jordan, Eagle Lake, and St. Clair into the playoff mix now.

