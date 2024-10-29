MHRS Marathon fundraiser promise is fulfilled

As an incentive for students of Most Holy Redeemer School (MHRS) to raise funds, Pastor Timothy Sandquist said he would sleep on the Catholic school’s rooftop if they raised at least $25,000 in funds.

“They did a great job. They really did surprise me,” said Father Sandquist. “Typically, they went to relatives and friends and knocked on their doors to raise the funds.” Total amount of funds raised were $29,642.15 and there is an additional $25,000 for the matching grant from Bob Washa.

Why would one wait for so long after the event, risking possibly having a very cold night, to camp out on the roof? “Unfortunately, I have been gone/out of town for most of the time since the fundraiser ended. This was the first time I had an opportunity to do it,” said Father Sandquist.

The idea was born out of something Sandquist saw in his childhood when his teachers at Watertown-Mayer Schools slept on the roof of the school for a fundraiser. Sandquist said, “I mentioned the idea to the principal the idea to give the students some extra motivation, and everyone thought it would be great.”

He couldn’t have accidentally or maybe through divine intervention happen across a warmer, nicer Oct. 21-22 overnight to follow through with his promise. Temperatures only dipped into the upper 50’s overnight during a time when it’s not uncommon to be below freezing, albeit with some gusty winds of 10-15 mph.

Sandquist says that he brought his set-up of tent, pillows, blanket, sleeping bag, camping chair, and two sleeping mats up the ladder inside the school to the roof. “Sleeping on the rock, I definitely am going to need the two sleeping mats,” he said with a chuckle.

While on the roof, he led the rosary through a livestream at 8 p.m. on Monday evening during the start of his night.

Father Sandquist says that once a year he takes a hiking or camping trip, usually to a national park. He says, “This year, it was the Boundary Waters Canoe Area for five days.” This night on the roof will likely not count towards his annual camping trip, though it is likely one he will remember.

All the money from the Marathon fundraiser go directly to the school and its needs. “They are very grateful and generous kids,” Sandquist said. “This is actually kind of fun. The only trouble is, now I got to try and think of something for next year.”

About Father Sandquist

Father Timothy Sandquist grew up in Minnetrista with one older sister and one younger brother. He attended Watertown-Mayer High School and graduated in 2008.

After high school, he attended South Dakota State University to become a mechanical engineer. During his first year of schooling there, he felt “a desire to do something with greater meaning.” Sandquist said, “A desire grew in my heart. I didn’t seriously start thinking about it until I was a freshman in college.” Over that year he visited some seminaries and thought about and made his choice to enter the priesthood.

Sandquist attended Saint John Vianney College Seminary for his undergraduate years into priesthood. He took his fourth year to spend with NET Ministries, which travels around the United States conducting Catholic retreats. Following his year term with NET Ministries, he came back to attend the St. Paul Seminary at the University of St. Thomas to complete his graduate years into priesthood, graduating in 2017.

Previous to Most Holy Redeemer, he was the chaplain at Chesterton Academy, a Catholic high school in Hopkins, for the previous three years; and was the Assistant Pastor at Holy Family Church in St. Louis Park.

This is his first assignment as ....

A portion of this story has been left out because not all information is available online. Subscribe or renew your subscription to the Montgomery Messenger today for about $1 a week to not miss any news in the future!